iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 287,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,839,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $114.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

