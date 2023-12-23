iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

