iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.95. 477,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,638. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

