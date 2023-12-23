iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,254 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

