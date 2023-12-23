iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,108 shares during the period. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 9.04% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

BATS SVAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,977 shares. The company has a market cap of $96.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

