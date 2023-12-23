Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.31

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.77. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 52,433 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

