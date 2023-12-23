Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 24,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

