Jason Jowill Jaskela Sells 64,716 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$5.23 and a one year high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 27.04%. On average, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.5298507 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

HWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

