Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.74).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.82) to GBX 1,650 ($20.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.24) to GBX 2,000 ($25.29) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.29) to GBX 1,460 ($18.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,690 ($21.37) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,384 ($30.15). The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,760.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,558.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,020.83%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,516 ($19.17) per share, for a total transaction of £409.32 ($517.67). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,051 shares of company stock worth $23,253,948. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

