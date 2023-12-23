Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 176,218 shares traded.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.25.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

