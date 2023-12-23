Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $56.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

KMPR opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

