Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

