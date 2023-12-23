Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Trading Up 16.7%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 4,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 17.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.68% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

