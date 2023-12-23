KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $582.65 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $593.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.62 and a 200-day moving average of $493.90.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

