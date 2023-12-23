Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.61

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.61 and traded as low as $25.03. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 117,192 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

