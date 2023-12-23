Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koss

Koss Stock Up 1.9 %

KOSS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of -0.62. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.