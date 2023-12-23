Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 5,668 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,853,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,417,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after buying an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,514.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 106,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

