Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

