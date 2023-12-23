Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

