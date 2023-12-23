Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $310.58. 965,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,250. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.