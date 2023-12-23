Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.12. 17,235,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,101,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.