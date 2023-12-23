Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Purchases 144 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,718,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 134.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,269,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 800.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. 3,353,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

