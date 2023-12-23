Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 1,205,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

