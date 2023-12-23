Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,370,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,237.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,370,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,096,550.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.