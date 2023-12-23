Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.93

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and traded as high as $74.65. Kubota shares last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 13,270 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KUBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

