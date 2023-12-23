Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $779.99. 525,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $680.30 and a 200 day moving average of $658.84. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $399.29 and a twelve month high of $784.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

