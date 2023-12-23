Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.09.

LB stock opened at C$27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.440536 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

