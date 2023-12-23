Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $775.36

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 775.36 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 801 ($10.13). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 795 ($10.05), with a volume of 85,211 shares traded.

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 775.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 786.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,061.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 7.63 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 11,923.08%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

