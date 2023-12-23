Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.86

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.86 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 81.56 ($1.03). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.02), with a volume of 280,201 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,728.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

