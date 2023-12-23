Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $496.38 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $499.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

