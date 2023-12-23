Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

APD stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

