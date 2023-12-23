Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,662,000 after buying an additional 268,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 121,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.