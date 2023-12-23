Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

