Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

