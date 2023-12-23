Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.