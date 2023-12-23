Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $11,014,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 159,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XCEM opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $297.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.