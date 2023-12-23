Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.