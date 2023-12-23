Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $102.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

