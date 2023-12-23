Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

