Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,372 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.22 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.