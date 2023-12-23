Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shell stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

