Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

