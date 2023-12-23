Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $261.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

