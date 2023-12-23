Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

