Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,374 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $190.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $166.66 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

