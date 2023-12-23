Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,702 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $148.75 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

