Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $448,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.