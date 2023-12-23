Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $477,000 in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 121,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.