Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $629,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $219.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
