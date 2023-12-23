Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

